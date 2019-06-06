Phil Mickelson sinks hole-in-one in legendary broadcaster's backyard: 'That's how it's done'

Phil Mickelson looks ready for the U.S. Open with the major tournament about a week away.

Lefty posted a video on social media Wednesday showing off his chipping skills at legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz’s home, sinking a hole-in-one from a few yards away.

HANK HANEY FIRES BACK AT TIGER WOODS AMID CONTROVERSY OVER LPGA REMARKS

Mickelson shouted: “That’s how it’s done.”

Nantz, who appeared to be in the background narrating the shot, added: “What a way to prep for the United States Open.”

The U.S. Open will take place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The first round begins on June 13.

The event is the only Grand Slam major that has eluded Mickelson through his career. Mickelson has finished runner-up in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far in 2019, Mickelson finished tied for 71st at the PGA Championship and tied for 18th at the Masters. He missed the cut at Memorial last week as well as missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.