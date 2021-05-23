Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship
Published

Phil Mickelson holds one-shot lead entering final round of PGA, fans pulling for him: 'Lets go Lefty'

Mickelson (+275) could potentially become the oldest major champion in PGA history at the age of 50 years old

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Entering the final round of the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka, setting up what should be a showdown for the ages on Sunday.

Koepka is the favorite to win the major at +160, but Mickelson (+275) could potentially become the oldest major champion in PGA history at the age of 50 years old. Julius Boros won the PGA Tournament at age 48 in 1968 and is the current record holder as the oldest to win a major.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Saturday, Mickelson cruised at Kiawah Island hitting five birdies and built up a five-shot lead. However, Mickelson had a bogey at the 12th hole and followed that up with a double-bogey at the end of the 13th hole.

"Hopefully I can eliminate a couple of loose swings going into tomorrow (Sunday)," Mickelson said after the round on Saturday via Outkick. "I’m playing a lot better than what the score is showing, and I think if I can just stay sharp tomorrow, I can post a score that better reflects how I’m playing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mickelson potentially making history has viewers tuning in on Sunday. Many fans will be rooting for the soon-to-be 51-year-old to come away victorious. Here were some of the reactions following Saturday’s round.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova