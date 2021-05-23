Phil Mickelson holds one-shot lead entering final round of PGA, fans pulling for him: 'Lets go Lefty'

Entering the final round of the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka, setting up what should be a showdown for the ages on Sunday.

Koepka is the favorite to win the major at +160, but Mickelson (+275) could potentially become the oldest major champion in PGA history at the age of 50 years old. Julius Boros won the PGA Tournament at age 48 in 1968 and is the current record holder as the oldest to win a major.

On Saturday, Mickelson cruised at Kiawah Island hitting five birdies and built up a five-shot lead. However, Mickelson had a bogey at the 12th hole and followed that up with a double-bogey at the end of the 13th hole.

"Hopefully I can eliminate a couple of loose swings going into tomorrow (Sunday)," Mickelson said after the round on Saturday via Outkick . "I’m playing a lot better than what the score is showing, and I think if I can just stay sharp tomorrow, I can post a score that better reflects how I’m playing."

Mickelson potentially making history has viewers tuning in on Sunday. Many fans will be rooting for the soon-to-be 51-year-old to come away victorious. Here were some of the reactions following Saturday’s round.