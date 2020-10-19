Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley to face Peyton Manning, Steph Curry in golf match benefiting HBCUs

“The Match” is back.

PGA golfer Phil Mickelson will team up with Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, and they will take on Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match on Nov. 27 at the Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz.

“The Match: Champions for Change” will highlight diversity, equality, and inclusion. The event was announced on Monday and it will benefit HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities).

PGA, NFL STARS ATTRACT NEARLY 6 MILLION VIEWERS IN TV MATCH

MICKELSON WINS IN RICHMOND TO GO 2 FOR 2 ON SENIOR TOUR

This will be the third event as a part of “The Match,” but it will be the first without Tiger Woods. In the first event back in 2018, Mickelson defeated Woods in Las Vegas, and earlier this year, the duo of Woods and Manning took down Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in South Florida.

TNT is once again expected to televise the event -- which will be a modified alternate-shot match-play format -- and Bleacher Report will provide additional coverage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes,” Mickelson said in a statement. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”