Phantom obstruction call in Marlins-Brewers game the worst of 2021 MLB season

The matinee game between the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday featured arguably the most questionable call of the 2021 MLB season so far.

Brewers pitcher Zack Godley, who was making his team debut, successfully fielded a slow ground ball hit by Isan Diaz of the Marlins, and he underhand flipped it to first base in what should have been the second out of the inning.

First-base umpire Marty Foster called Diaz safe at first -- even though the throw beat him by several steps -- because he claimed that Godley obstructed the runner’s path to the base.

Godley was charged with an error on the play, and the Marlins ended up scoring two runs in the inning. Brewers first base coach Pat Murphy was angry with the call, and he made sure to let Foster know how he felt before eventually getting ejected from the game.

Instant replay would have changed the call on the field, but the umpires said that it was not a reviewable play because it was technically a judgment call. The phantom call led to backlash on social media from fans watching the game.

The Marlins ended up winning the game, 6-2.