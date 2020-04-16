PGA Tour to resume season in June, first 4 events to be held without fans

The PGA Tour announced Thursday it plans to resume the season in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge and the first four events will be closed to fans.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after revising its majors schedule. The first PGA Tour’s first event will take place from June 8 to 14.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

Tour officials said it would work with local and state health officials to determine the proper course of action in each market in regards to when fans could safely watch their favorite golfers tee off.

Here are the events on the PGA schedule:

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE: The event is set to be held June 8-14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

RBC HERITAGE: The event is set to be held June 15-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP: The event is set to be held June 22-28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC: The event is set to be held July 2-5 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: The event is set to be held July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

THE MEMORIAL: The event is set to be held July 13-19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

3M OPEN: The event is set to be held July 20-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS: The event is set to be held July 27-Aug. 2 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIPS: The event is set to be held July 27-Aug.2 at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: The event is set to be held Aug. 3-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 10-16 at Sedgefield County Club in Greensboro, N.C.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 17-23 at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 24-30 at Olympia Fields CC in Olympia Fields, Ill.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 31-Sept.7 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

U.S. OPEN: The major event is set to be held Sept. 14-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

RYDER CUP: The event is set to be held Sept. 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.

MASTERS: The major event is set to be held Nov. 9-15 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.