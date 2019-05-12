Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour golfer Tyler Duncan hits wife with errant shot

By Mark Fischer | New York Post
That’s one bogey Tyler Duncan would like to forget.

The American golfer haplessly bounced a ball off his wife, Maria’s, head during the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday.

Maria, standing on the green just a few yards away from the rest of the crowd, was left unscathed. Duncan managed to put the par-4 13th hole blemish behind him and finished the tournament in a tie for 5th place at 17-under par.

“I had a little mud on the ball, little unfortunate timing there and shot out to the right,” Duncan told the PGA Tour website. “Took a big bounce and hit her, I guess. I didn’t know until after the round. … I’m just happy she’s not hurt.”

Duncan, 29, then had some advice for his fellow golfers.

“Men- don’t try this at home!” he tweeted.

