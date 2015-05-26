Pfeffer's late goal lifts Union over United

Chester, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Zach Pfeffer scored three minutes into extra time as the Philadelphia Union defeat the DC United 1-0 on Sunday at PPL Park.

It's a tale of two sides heading in opposite directions as United comes into the clash in first place in the East and riding an eight-game unbeaten streak, while Philadelphia has struggled to get its season on track and has just one win through its first 11 matches.

The Union had the best chances in the first half. Conor Casey had the best chance in the 17th minute, on a cross into the center of the box but the ball bounced off his hand before he could put the ball in the net. Then in the 33rd minute, Vincent Nogueira with a blast from 20 yards out. Bill Hamid lays out to the left for the save.

Early in the second half Miguel Aguilar dribbled in on goal past two defenders and blasted a shot across the grain and hit the far post.

The Union pressured most of the second half and in the third minute of extra time Fabinho crossed a ball into the box where Pfeffer was waiting to finish in the back of the net to give the Union the win.