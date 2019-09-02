Peyton Manning jokes about Ryan Leaf calling Tennessee games during team's upset loss

Peyton Manning jokingly threw some shade at his former NFL counterpart Ryan Leaf on Saturday during Tennessee’s devastating loss to Georgia State in the season opener.

Leaf, who was calling the game on ESPN, said during the broadcast that Manning had texted him and told him that he shouldn’t be calling any more games in Knoxville after the loss.

Tennessee lost its first game of the season, 38-30. To add insult to injury, Georgia State only picked up two wins during the 2018 season.

Manning and Leaf famously went first and second during the 1998 NFL Draft. While Manning went on to win two Super Bowls, Leaf bounced around in the league before retiring. He was in and out of prison and battled drug addiction before starting over as a football analyst.

ESPN hired Leaf to call games for the 2019 season alongside Clay Matvick. He had previously worked for the Pac-12 Network last season and co-hosted a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 station.