Legendary NFL quarterback shows off ripped physique years after retirement

Peyton Manning’s final snap in the NFL came during Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos were putting the finishing touches on the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

More than four years after the Super Bowl and retiring from the league he set on fire each and every Sunday, Manning is looking the way anyone would want to look after retiring from doing the thing they loved to do each day – more model than athlete.

A picture that surfaced Wednesday on social media showed the 44-year-old NFL legend frolicking in the water. At the point when the photo was snapped, a flexing Manning revealed a chiseled core and some definition on his arms.

He looked to be a bit slimmer than the 230 pounds he was listed at during his career.

Manning was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time MVP, seven-time All-Pro and a 14-time Pro Bowler. He threw 539 touchdown passes and 71,940 passing yards between playing for the Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning will be on the list of candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year along with Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson. It’s like he will get in on his first go-around.