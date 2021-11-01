Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Peyton Manning gives perfect response to Jon Stewart on why he has no other siblings to help Giants

Jon Stewart was the first guest on the "ManningCast" on Monday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Peyton and Eli Manning welcomed Jon Stewart on their "Monday Night Football" simulcast of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants game.

Stewart came on the broadcast just as the Chiefs and Giants exchanged turnovers. Patrick Mahomes’ pass into the end zone was tipped up and caught by New York cornerback Julian Love for an interception and two plays later Daniel Jones had his pass picked off by Willie Gay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs would score on their next drive following the Giants’ turnover on a pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. While the Giants set up to punt on their next drive, Stewart wondered why the Manning family couldn’t produce a fourth or fifth player to help the Giants out.

Peyton Manning fired back with the perfect retort.

SEAHAWKS' RUSSELL WILSON HINTS AT RETURN: 'NO MORE PIN. TIME TO WIN'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"My dad’s stud fee has really gone up in the past 20 years," he said.

A stud fee is defined as a price paid by the owner of a female animal to the owner of a male animal for the right to breed. For reference, Blood Horse reported that horse racing triple crown winner American Pharoah’s stud fee was around $175,000 in 2020.

New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) is congratulated by cornerback Logan Ryan, right, after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) is congratulated by cornerback Logan Ryan, right, after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the second quarter began, the Giants and Chiefs were tied 7-7.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com