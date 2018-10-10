Peyton Manning jokes about Drew Brees breaking all-time passing yards record: 'I have nothing left to look forward to'

NFL great Peyton Manning took playful jabs at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Monday night after Brees broke Manning's record for all-time passing yards.

Manning said in a video, which played after Brees set the record in the second quarter when he threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith, that he has “nothing left to look forward to.”

“Drew, for 1,000 days I’ve held the record for all-time passing yards in the NFL. I’ve got to tell you, it’s been the greatest 1,000 days of my life. Thanks to you, that’s over now. And you’ve ruined that for me. So thank you very much. I have nothing left to look forward to except slicing my tomatoes, making dinner for my family, putting together this wedge salad. Also, let this serve as the congratulations for the touchdown record,” Manning said in the video.

“As you can see, I’m very busy. I don’t have time to keep doing these videos for you congratulating you. But in all seriousness, Drew, congratulations on this record. You’ve done it the right way. All your dedication and hard work have paid off. You have come a long way since this picture back in 2000 when you were in college and I was in my third year in the NFL. So way to go, proud of you, good luck the rest of the way.”

Brees, 39, is also 41 touchdown passes away from breaking Manning’s mark in that category as well.

The former Purdue standout led the Saints to a 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins.

Manning, 42, played in the NFL from 1998 to 2015, first for the Indianapolis Colts and later for the Denver Broncos.