Cleveland Browns
Peyton Manning suggested a Browns player s--- his way out of Cleveland

Joe Thomas ended up spending his entire career with the Browns

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Peyton Manning was once so desperate for offensive line help, that QB1 suggested leaving a No. 2 in Cleveland. In order to facilitate a trade from Cleveland to Denver, the Hall of Famer QB reportedly told former Browns tackle Joe Thomas to go all Cleveland Steamer on a piece of office furniture.

Thomas explained Manning’s half-hearted attempt to lure him to Denver during a Wednesday edition of The Thom & Hawk Football Show podcast, which is hosted by Thomas and his former Browns teammate, Andrew Hawkins.

Peyton Manning throws a football during his Denver Broncos Ring of Honor induction during halftime an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver.

As Thomas tells it, just ahead of the 2015 trade deadline, Denver was seeking a tackle to replace injured starter Ryan Clady. Their top target was Thomas, a soon-to-be Hall of Famer, who was in the midst of another losing season by the lake. There was only one problem: Thomas didn’t want to leave Cleveland for a contender. He aspired to win in Cleveland rather than take the easy way out (just like LeBron, right?). Manning caught wind of Thomas’ hesitation and phoned the tackle to suggest he break wind and then some.

Peyton Manning speaks after being inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver.

"[Manning]’s like, ‘Alright, here’s the game plan. Go into your GM’s office when he’s not there, pull your pants down and take a s--- on his desk. Then they can’t do anything but trade you, and then you can come win a Super Bowl with me,’" per The Thom & Hawk Football Show.

An amused Thomas responded by telling Manning, "Peyton, I appreciate your humor as always. I appreciate that you want me. That really gives me a lot of warm and fuzzies," Thomas told his podcast listeners. "But I’m not gonna be able to poop on my GM’s desk."

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 27, 2016: Left tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns kneels during timeout in the second quarter of a game against the New York Giants on November 27, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. New York won 27-13.

As fate would have it, the Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl a few months later, and Thomas’ season with the Browns ended in the toilet. Thomas can laugh about it now, but that’s the type of crappy situation only OBJ could love.