Peyton Manning and ESPN reportedly meet to discuss ‘Monday Night Football’ job

ESPN is reportedly not giving up hope on recruiting Peyton Manning for a broadcasting spot on “Monday Night Football.”

Jimmy Pitaro, the network’s president, and content chief Connor Schell reportedly traveled to Denver on March 11 to meet with the former Broncos quarterback and proposed he take an open spot on their “Monday Night Football” panel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The vacancy comes after panel member Jason Witten announced last month he would be ending his NFL retirement and will play with the Dallas Cowboys again.

It was not immediately clear if Manning was interested in pursuing a career as an analyst. He’s had success as a pitchman for companies and is featured in a number of commercials including Nationwide Insurance and Papa John’s. Manning, 42, retired from the NFL in 2016 -- a month after winning his second Super Bowl championship, this time with the Denver Broncos. He won his first Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts. His brother, Eli Manning, has been the longtime starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

There have been rumors that Peyton Manning would become the part owner of a team. He told Sports Illustrated’s Peter King that he went to the NFL draft in 2017 to see what it was like to be a co-owner.

“But I know what that job entails, and that is an all-in job,” Manning said. "That is a do-not-put-your-phone-down-ever job. It’s a 24-7-365 days a year job. Because I know what that commitment is and what that job entails, it is just not the right place for me right now. I really am enjoying what I’m doing. As far as what will happen in the next few years I can’t really say, but like I said, I will always be close to the game."