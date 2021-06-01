Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open after sustaining ankle injury during 'post-match press requirements'

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova announced her withdrawal from the French Open on Tuesday after she says she hurt her ankle while fulfilling her post-match press requirements over the weekend.

Kvitova, 31, released a statement on social media confirming that the incident took place after her first-round victory on Sunday.

NAOMI OSAKA WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN AMID SCRUTINY OVER MEDIA BOYCOTT

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," the statement read. "During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She continued: "It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."

The 11th-seeded Kvitova saved a match point before coming back to beat Greet Minnen 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1 at Roland Garros. She was a semifinalist in Paris in 2012 and 2020.

Wimbledon, where she won titles in 2011 and 2014, begins on June 28.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kvitova’s injury ironically comes just as tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the tournament amid scrutiny over her decision to boycott talking to the media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.