Peterson leads race for rushing title by 64 yards heading into Week 17

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is in pursuit of his third career NFL rushing title. He's a clear frontrunner to win it, too, as there's a 64-yard cushion between him and Tampa Bay's Doug Martin, the league's second leading rusher.

Heading into Week 17, Peterson has 1,418 rushing yards. That's already the third highest single-season total of his career.

Peterson briefly lost the lead to Martin on Sunday afternoon, but a strong performance on Sunday Night Football helped him regain it. In a 49-17 win over the New York Giants, he rushed 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. It was his seventh 100-yard performance of the year and his first since Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

At the ripe age of 30, Peterson is the only running back who has carried the ball more than 300 times this season. Ten of his touches have resulted in touchdowns, making this his eighth season with double-digit rushing touchdowns.