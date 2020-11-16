Pete Rose admits to Jim Gray that he still bets on baseball

For the first time in 21 years, legendary sportscaster Jim Gray sat down with Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, after their on-field interview before Game 2 of the 1999 World Series went sour when Rose was honored as part of the All-Century Team, selected by fans.

Gray recently published a book, “Talking to GOATs”, which highlights the biggest sports moments of his broadcasting career, and the relationships that he’s had with some of the greatest athletes of all-time or so-called GOATs. Over the weekend, Gray hosted a Fox News special called, “Talking to GOATs with Jim Gray”, and he relived that moment at Turner Field in Atlanta in a sit-down interview with Rose.

Rose recalled the moments following the 1999 interview. He was so "pissed" that he walked past where Yankees' coach Don Zimmer and manager Joe Torre were and didn't acknowledge either one of them.

“I didn’t quite understand what had happened,” Rose said to Gray. “Do you really think if I’d come clean with you at that time, that they would have reinstated me?”

Rose admitted to Gray that he has come to grips with not making the Hall of Fame after he bet on baseball games while he was both manager and player-manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

"I screwed up," said Rose, "I should have never did that. That’s the only mistake I’ve ever made in my life. To be honest with you. And that’s the biggest mistake.”

The error was so grave, that Rose admits it more than likely has cost him his dream.

“I would love to go to the Hall of Fame. Any player would,” Rose said. “But as long as this heart is beating, I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame."

Gray concluded the interview by asking Rose if he still bets on baseball.

“Yeah. I haven’t this year yet, but I have,” Rose responded. “When I was betting on baseball when I got suspended, I was betting illegally on baseball. I make no more illegal bets in my life. That’s why they have casinos.”