Person with knowledge of deal tells AP Vikings have agreed to terms with CB Captain Munnerlyn

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with cornerback Captain Munnerlyn on a three-year deal.

Munnerlyn visited team headquarters on Thursday and came to an agreement after meeting with team officials. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made by the team.

Locking up Munnerlyn helped the Vikings address another big need on a defense that struggled last season. Munnerlyn spent the first five seasons of his career in Carolina.

Last season, the 25-year-old had a career-high 74 tackles and 3½ sacks. He also returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns and has five defensive touchdowns in his career.

