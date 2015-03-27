Person familiar with negotiations says Shaquille O'Neal, Celtics making progress on deal

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Celtics are making progress on a deal that would bring Shaquille O'Neal to Boston.

The person spoke with The Association Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final.

Earlier Tuesday, the four-time NBA champion said he will be in the league next season and would rather retire than play internationally.

The 38-year-old O'Neal spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He won three NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Miami Heat.

But he has struggled to find a contract from a team that can guarantee him playing time, enough money and a chance for one more championship. He has all-but ruled out joining LeBron James in Miami or a return to Orlando, where he began his career in 1992.