Person familiar with moves says Nashville's Kostitsyn among 5 NHL players placed on waivers

The NHL list of free agents is growing with five veterans, including Nashville forward Sergei Kostitsyn, placed on unconditional waivers, according to a person familiar with the moves.

Detroit defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo, Minnesota Wild defenseman Tom Gilbert, Vancouver defenseman Keith Ballard and Buffalo forward Nathan Gerbe were also placed on waivers Wednesday. The person revealed the list of waived players to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the NHL doesn't announce these moves.

All five players could have the remaining years of their contracts bought out. The moves were made before the NHL free-agency period opens at noon Friday.

Former New York Islanders goalie Rick DiPietro cleared waivers on Wednesday and had his contract bought out by the team.

In a separate move, the St. Louis Blues said they have re-signed defenseman Jordan Leopold to a two-year contract.