Former Pro Bowler Percy Harvin looking to make NFL comeback

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Percy Harvin said Wednesday he wants to return to the NFL and has been training with a former Olympian.

Harvin told ESPN that retirement has been good for him and that he hopes to return to the NFL. Harvin has not played in the league since the 2016 season.

“I’m ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training [with a] former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally, I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right,” he said.

The 31-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. He ran a kick back for a touchdown in a Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos.

Harvin also played for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets during his career. He recorded a total of 353 catches for 4,026 yards and 22 touchdowns. He returned five kicks for touchdowns.

Harvin could potentially provide an added dynamic for an offense looking for a receiver to be a game-changer at a reasonable salary.

It’s unclear whether there is an immediate market for Harvin.