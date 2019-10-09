Penn State women's soccer team to host 'Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night'

If you are someone who lives for everything “pumpkin spice,” then next week’s women’s soccer match between Penn State and Illinois will be what you need to head into the weekend.

For one night only, Penn State University turns into Pumpkin Spice University. The school will host a “Pumpkin Spice Appreciation Night” on Oct. 17 while the team plays the Fighting Illini.

Fans attending the match will be able to spin the pumpkin spice prize wheel, be presented with a certificate of basic-ness, enjoy pumpkin spice condiments at the concessions stand, listen to pumpkin spice themed music and take photos at the pumpkin spice photobooth.

“Winter has snow, spring has rain, summer has sun, and fall has pumpkin spice,” the school wrote in a news release.

The match between the two teams is a huge game in terms of the Big Ten Conference standings.

As of Wednesday, Penn State sits in sixth place with nine points and a 7-6-1 overall record and a 3-3 record in the conference. Illinois is in last place in the conference standings with a 1-4 conference record and 3 points. But Illinois is 7-5 overall.

Penn State has two road matches, one against Indiana and one against Purdue, ahead of its Illinois showdown. Illinois has a match against Michigan and Michigan State.