Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely with lower-body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely with what coach Dan Bylsma described as a lower-body injury.

Letang did not skate Saturday with the rest of the team in West Point, N.Y., where the Penguins are spending the weekend in the run-up to the season opener against New Jersey. Bylsma said Letang will be re-evaluated when the Penguins return to Pittsburgh on Monday. There is no timetable for his return.

The Penguins signed Letang to an eight-year contract extension in the offseason. The 25-year-old was a Norris Trophy finalist last season. He had five goals and 33 assists as Pittsburgh put together the best record in the Eastern Conference.