Penalty that cost pro golfer $100G deemed ‘grossly unfair’

A $100,000 two-shot penalty against professional golfer Haotong Li in the final round at Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday drew outrage from his fellow golfers who called the ruling harsh and unfair.

Li, 23, was on the 18th green when judges accused his caddie of standing too close behind him to aid his alignment. The penalty carries a fine of $98,000. Li’s score dropped from 71 to 73 and his overall ranking dropped from 12th place to third.

Li received an outpouring of support from fellow pro golfers, who widely condemned the ruling, as reported by golf.com.

English professional golfer Eddie Pepperrell called the penalty a “shockingly bad decision.”

“What happened to you and Mike was a disgrace bud. Shouldn’t have happened. Chin up,” tweeted Ross Fisher, also of England.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley issued a statement on Monday saying that the referees were in compliance with the “new Rules of Golf,” which were issued earlier this year, but conceded that the call was “grossly unfair.”

“Such a tough day until I say this lovely picture thank you Audrey,” Li tweeted after the ruling.