Pelicans’ Zion Williamson leaves NBA bubble because of 'urgent family matter'

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson left the NBA bubble in Florida on Thursday to tend to an “urgent family matter,” the team announced.

The Pelicans did not offer details about Williamson’s departure, but noted that he intends to return to Florida for the resumption of the season.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said in a statement. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.

Buth the young power forward might not return at full strength.

According to The Athletic, Williamson missed parts of practice this week after suffering leg cramping. A source told the outlet that he was seen being tended to by medical personnel at a recent practice but is “fine.”

Williamson, who starred for one season at Duke, has averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season after missing the New Orleans' first 44 games while recovering from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.