Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes arrested, hospitalized following alleged violent altercation with police

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a violent altercation with cops near a Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday morning.

Hayes and a police officer were both taken to the hospital, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported that police were called for a domestic disturbance, and the former No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft tried his best to prevent cops from entering the home.

Hayes, who is 6-foot-11, allegedly got physical with cops and that’s when a fight occurred. The altercation reportedly got so aggressive that police needed to put out an "officer needs help" radio call.

Police ended up using a Taser on the former Texas Longhorns star, TMZ Sports reported.

The Pelicans released a statement regarding the incident.

"We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes. We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time," the statement read.

Hayes and a police officer were reportedly taken to the hospital for minor injuries. TMZ Sports reported that both of their conditions are currently unknown.

The Pelicans center is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer. According to TMZ Sports, police are still investigating the alleged domestic disturbance incident that took place at the home, but both sides have been uncooperative so far.

Last season, Hayes averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for New Orleans.