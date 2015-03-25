Pelicans G Eric Gordon undergoes arthroscopic ankle surgery, deemed successful by club

The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Eric Gordon has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.

The club says the procedure, performed Thursday by Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles, was aimed at alleviating pain caused by scar tissue.

Gordon is expected to begin rehabilitation immediately and return to basketball later this summer.

Gordon missed the first two months of the 2012-13 season while recovering from a right knee injury, but still had the highest scoring average on the team after his return, with 17 points per game in 42 games.

Gordon played in only nine games the previous season because of his knee injury, for which he also had arthroscopic surgery in February 2012.

Last summer, he signed a four-year, $58 million contract.