Pelicans exercise third-year options on Davis, Rivers

New Orleans, LA (SportsNetwork.com) - The New Orleans Pelicans have exercised the third-year options on 2012 lottery picks Anthony Davis and Austin Rivers.

Davis, picked No. 1 overall in last year's draft, averaged 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a rookie, starting 60 of 64 games he appeared in. The former Kentucky Wildcat finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Portland's Damian Lillard.

Davis led all rookies in rebounds per game, blocks per game, steals per game and double-doubles.

Rivers, son of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, was selected 10th overall and averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 boards in 61 contests during his rookie campaign.