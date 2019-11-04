Houston Rockets fan accused of punching New Orleans Pelicans coach banned from NBA events: report

An NBA fan accused of punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach in the face late last month reportedly has been banned from all NBA, WNBA and G-League games, as well as 2K League events.

Manuel Garcia, 38, was arrested last week after he allegedly punched Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face after the Pelicans wrapped up a win against the Houston Rockets. Garcia, a Rockets fan, appeared to strike Boylan from the sideline.

KYRIE IRVING DISMISSES REPORT OF EPISODE ON PLANE: 'IT'S OK TO BE HUMAN'

The Athletic reported Sunday that Garcia has been banned from all NBA-related events.

Garcia was charged with misdemeanor assault and was out on bail working to secure a lawyer, according to ABC13 Houston. Even before the leaguewide ban, he was forbidden from attending Rockets games.

Garcia's motive for allegedly punching Boylan was not immediately clear.

KNICKS GUARD REGGIE BULLOCK LOSES SECOND SISTER TO BALTIMORE VIOLENCE: 'I NEVER FELT SO BROKEN IN MY LIFE'

“The Rockets won the game. Then one of the assistant coaches for the New Orleans Pelicans was gathering his things and was essentially cold-cocked or blindsided and struck in the face, brutally in my view,” Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said.

Garcia was on probation for an unrelated crime at the time of the punch, Beedle said.

“Clearly, we are going to take this extremely seriously,” Beedle said. “He is a convicted felon on probation right now charged with a Class A assault of a defenseless person in the case.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brittney Aplin, 33, was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from detaining Garcia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.