Peanuts, Cracker Jack won’t be sold at Connecticut Double-A baseball stadium, club says

The parent of a 2-year-old boy who’s allergic to peanuts was reportedly pleased by a Connecticut Double-A baseball club’s decision to stop selling the food item at its stadium.

The Hartford Yard Goats announced on their website earlier this month that Dunkin’ Donuts Park would become “peanut-free” – cutting ties with two baseball mainstays: shelled peanuts and Cracker Jack – in order to accommodate visitors with allergies. The team is the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The move was a stress-reliever to Kerry Adamowicz, who spoke to team officials about her concerns and hoped they’d institute some peanut-free options – like full days or a section – The Associated Press reported Saturday.

GARTH BROOKS RETURNS TO BASEBALL, JOINS SPRING TRAINING FOR PITTSBURGH PIRATES

"Our biggest worry is would he even be able to go to a game?” Adamowicz, speaking about her son, Sam, said. “Now we know, stress-free, he can go to the games with his siblings and we don't need to worry about it."

The concept of doing away with peanuts at the stadium came about after team officials met “with concerned parents” whose kids were allergic, the Hartford club said.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said on the team website. "With more than 200 food items available, it makes sense to eliminate just two that allows fans with peanut allergies to attend games."

And the organization has received support for the stance, Restall told AP, with some people emailing him that they’re booking trips to Connecticut so they can see the Yard Goats play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I received one last night from a father of four, one of whom has a peanut allergy, who has never been able to take his kids to a professional game,” Restall said. “They are going to travel to Hartford this year to do that."

Several teams and colleges have made some areas peanut-free or organized games for fans with allergies, Lisa Gable, executive officer of Food Allergy Research and Education, told AP. However, the Yard Goats are the first team affiliated with a big-league franchise to embrace an outright nut ban, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.