Pay cut hurt pride, but Vikings stalwart Kevin Williams not ready to move aside for rookie

Kevin Williams is still with the Minnesota Vikings, 10 years after they made him the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft.

Williams has played through all kinds of ups and downs. The most recent low point was the pay cut the burly defensive tackle was asked to take two months ago. Staying with the team, though, was more important to Williams than pride.

The Vikings drafted Sharrif Floyd in the first round this spring. He is the obvious replacement for the 32-year-old Williams, who says he thinks he's "the top dog here" until proven otherwise.