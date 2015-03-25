Pawlett helps Aberdeen draw St Mirren

Peter Pawlett scored five minutes from time on Monday to rescue a point for Aberdeen as the club battled to a 1-1 draw with St. Mirren at St. Mirren Park.

After a scoreless first half which saw both teams struggle to generate quality chances, the home side found the breakthrough in the 54th minute through a goal from Steven Thompson.

It appeared that Thompson's goal would hold up as the winner, but Pawlett had other ideas as he found the back of the net in the 85th minute to ensure a point for his club.

The result lifts Aberdeen to 14 points on the campaign, while St. Mirren collects just its second point of the season with the stalemate.