Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce says LeBron James isn’t a Top 5 player in NBA history.

Pierce, now an NBA analyst, said James didn’t build a team from the ground up the way other greats in the Top 10 have done in the past.

“What has LeBron did to build up any organization from the ground? I’m talking about these players, Top 5 players,” Pierce said on ESPN. “Bill Russell built the organization of Boston, Kareem, Magic, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe, Bird. These guys are all-time Top 10 players who helped build their organization or continued the tradition.”

Pierce isn’t wrong with what he’s saying.

Instead James has been known for tailoring his teams around his abilities, and he helped build those teams based on his likings. All three of his titles came when he had a say in building the roster. His two NBA Finals victories with the Miami Heat came when he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and when he went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had Kyrie Irving as a co-star, and they immediately traded for power forward Kevin Love.

Back in 2007, James did take the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, but they were swept at the hands of Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs. However, that Cavaliers team is sometimes thought of as one of the worst teams to make it to the NBA Finals, and the reason they made it was because of James.