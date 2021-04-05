Paul Pierce, ESPN part ways after Celtics great posts video with strippers

One-time Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce is now a one-time ESPN NBA analyst.

According to multiple reports, the network decided to part ways with Pierce after he posted Instagram videos of himself smoking what looked to be marijuana while strippers were massaging him and dancing in the background.

Pierce was an analyst on "NBA Countdown" and "The Jump" since 2017.

After the news broke, Pierce posted a small video of himself laughing and smiling.

"Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree," Pierce wrote in the caption.

Shortly after, Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy may have revealed what’s next for Pierce.

Portnoy posted a split video of Pierce and himself both laughing and smiling with the caption reading, "#bigthings."

Pierce, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, was a 10-time All-Star and he led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008 while playing with Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Pierce was awarded the NBA Finals MVP of the series.

Pierce, who averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over his career, is expected to be voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.