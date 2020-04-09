Expand / Collapse search
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman won't be prosecuted in vandalism case: report

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will not be prosecuted after being summoned by police for misdemeanor vandalism in January, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

TMZ was first to report that Edelman would not be charged.

One week after the Patriots’ season came to an end in a Wild Card round loss to the Tennessee Titans, Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills. According to police, he jumped on the hood of a vehicle causing damage.

The owner of the vehicle told the district attorney's office that he has been fully compensated for the repair costs to the vehicle.

According to an official filing, "The owner of the vehicle has informed the DA's Office that he does not want the arrestee to be prosecuted for the proposed vandalism charge. The arrestee has no known criminal history. Case filing declined in the interests of justice."

Edelman, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, had been scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse on April 13.

