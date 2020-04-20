New England Patriots unveil new uniforms for 2020 season

The New England Patriots are entering a new decade and a new era of their franchise with fresh uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond.

The Patriots revealed their new uniforms Monday. It is the first change to the team’s primary uniform in 20 years.

The team’s color rush uniform, which was seen during Thursday night games, is now the new home uniform while a completely new version will be used during road games.

“As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect,” Jen Ferron, the CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, said in a news release. “The success of the 'Color Rush' uniform that we've worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn't need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complimentary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform.”

Ferron also opened the door for the possibility of a red uniform further down the line to go along with its “Patriot Pat” helmet logo. However, the NFL allows only one helmet per season.

“Our primary uniforms in the modern era have been blue and white and they will remain so,” she said. “We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red 'throwback' uniform and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future.”

Patriots players reacted to the new uniforms on social media.

New England will enter the season without Tom Brady on its roster for the first time in two decades.