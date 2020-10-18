Patriots fall to under .500 with loss for first time since 2002, snap impressive streak

The New England Patriots gave it their best effort to try and come back against the Denver Broncos but came up short at the end, and in turn, snapped one of the more impressive streaks in the NFL.

The Broncos won the game despite throwing two late interceptions leading to one Patriots score which brought the game to 18-12. Denver would hold strong and force the Patriots to turn the ball over on downs with 58 seconds left. The Broncos won the game by the same score.

The DIRECTV NFL Red Zone channel’s Andrew Siciliano noted going into the game that the Patriots played 225 straight games in October or later without being under .500. The streak ended Sunday.

New England, moving to 2-3, is also under .500 for the first time since 2002.

The Broncos’ victory wasn’t overwhelming, but the Patriots couldn’t get things going on offense.

Cam Newton was 17-for-25 with 157 passing yards and two interceptions. Newton had 76 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Denver’s Brandon McManus scored all of the Broncos’ points. He was 6-for-6 with his longest field goal coming from 54 yards out.

Drew Lock passed for 189 yards and had two interceptions. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 101 yards on 23 carries. The Denver defense sacked Newton four times.

Denver moved to 1-3 with the victory.