Patriots targeting familiar face at quarterback for 2021 season: report

Tom Brady’s tenure in New England came to an end last season, and the Patriots are still searching for the successor to the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Last year, the Pats took a chance on Cam Newton, but they finished with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Boston Sports Journal reporter Greg Bedard says the Patriots are trying to turn back the clocks to a familiar face to run the show under center in 2021. On his podcast last week, Bedard says the Patriots’ "Plan A" at quarterback is re-acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers. In 2017, New England parted ways with him since Brady was still playing at an elite level, but now that Brady is in Tampa, it seems as if the Patriots are eyeing on bringing Garoppolo back to New England.

"If they had to draw it up, exactly the optimal situation for the Patriots for this coming season, it’s Jimmy G coming back here," Bedard said. "And of course, that’s all dependent on the 49ers doing something."

The Athletic recently reported that the Patriots have called every team shopping their current quarterback, including Seattle Seahawks and their franchise QB Russell Wilson, the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson, and Matthew Stafford, who was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason. The Athletic also reported that the Patriots are "heavily scouting" the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class, which features Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and BYU’s Zach Wilson, among others.

Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers three months after being traded to the team. He still has two years remaining on his deal.