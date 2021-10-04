Patriots' Steve Belichick steals the show with odd tongue movement during game

All the talk leading up to the Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots focused on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

But when it came down to it, Steve Belichick was the coach who stole the show Sunday night.

The NBC cameras had the spotlight on Steve Belichick for a few moments during the game. NFL fans watching saw the outside linebackers coach stick his tongue out in an odd manner and his actions instantly went viral on social media.

Belichick is in his second season as outside linebackers coach. He spent four seasons coaching the secondary and four years as a coaching assistant.

It wasn’t the first time he was a viral hit on social media.

In December 2019, a clip showed Steve Belichick talking about his father. Though he looks nothing like his father, the mannerisms during his interview with the media appeared to be one and the same.

Steve Belichick went to Rutgers University in New Jersey and played lacrosse and was on the football team as a long snapper, according to the team’s website.

Brady would get the last laugh as the Bucs beat the Patriots, 19-17. Mac Jones would lead New England down the field and get Nick Folk set up for a 57-yard field goal try in the pouring rain but it bounced off the uprights.

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop hit a 48-yard field goal with 1:57 left to give Tampa Bay the lead and eventually the win.

Tampa Bay improved to 3-1 on the year and New England fell to 1-3.