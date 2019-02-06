Patriots star Tom Brady says being called 'GOAT' makes him 'cringe'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a future Hall of Famer, a six-time Super Bowl champion and has been the big game's MVP four times -- but there's one title he says he's not playing for: G.O.A.T.

Brady, 41, told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" that he would rather be criticized than complimented as the "Greatest Of All Time."

“A lot of people, myself included, call you the G.O.A.T., the greatest of all time,” Strahan told Brady on Tuesday.

“I don’t even like it,” Brady responded. “It makes me cringe.”

He added: “I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash, you’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more.' And I would say, ‘Thank you very much, I’m going to prove you wrong.’”

“You’re driven by criticism more than you’re driven by success?” Strahan asked.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Brady replied.

Strahan, the former New York Giants defensive end, asked Brady how old he would be before he threw in the towel and retired from football.

“50 is too long, I think 45 is the goal,” the quarterback said, referring to his age.

Brady, so far, isn't showing signs of slowing down, securing his latest Super Bowl victory Sunday in a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Along with earning a ring, he became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at age 41. He's now won a Super Bowl in his 20s, 30s and 40s.