Patriots say mascot wasn't actually hospitalized after tackle by New York Jets' Jamal Adams

The New England Patriots’ mascot who was tackled Wednesday by New York Jets safety Jamal Adams did not go to the hospital, contrary to early reports, a spokesperson said Friday.

The tackle during the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge was intended as a joke by Adams, who said in a statement to ESPN that he was playing on the “booing” of the fans.

“He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,’ Adams said in the statement. "I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard.

Adams said he was told that the man in the costume was taken to the hospital, but a statement from a New England Patriots spokesperson on Friday said that he was only checked on the field by a medic.

“He was not hospitalized,” read the statement, obtained by a Providence Journal reporter. “He did seek medical treatment from the on-site medic. It was a painful attack.”

Adams said it was never his intention to hurt Pat the Patriot.

“C’mon! Don’t make nothing into something! Life’s too short!,” he wrote on Twitter.