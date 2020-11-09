Patriots, Revolution games at Gillette Stadium to remain fanless through 2020

New England Patriots and New England Revolution home games will remain fanless for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons, Gillette Stadium officials announced Monday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker barred fans from entering the stadium at the beginning of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and doubled down on his decision in September when the state allowed some indoor venues to reopen with limited capacity.

SERGIO GARCIA DROPS OUT OF THE MASTERS AFTER POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST

As states fear a second wave of coronavirus coming through, Massachusetts decided to end any speculation of letting fans into Gillette Stadium for the rest of the year.

“Throughout the last several months, Gillette Stadium officials and the Kraft Sports + Entertainment organization have worked diligently to develop a plan to safely host fans at a reduced capacity. We have done so in collaboration with a team of infectious disease experts and the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and feel confident in our plan, which complies with guidelines issued by the CDC, the National Football League and Major League Soccer,” stadium officials said.

RAIDERS' MARK DAVIS ON NFL'S PUNISHMENT OVER SAFETY VIOLATIONS: 'IT'S DRACONIAN'

“We have recently been informed that the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

“We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor [Karyn] Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind. Still, we know that this decision will be disappointing to the friends and family members of our respective teams and countless Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members who were eager to attend games this season.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some NFL stadiums have been allowed to have at least 20% capacity in their buildings. Baker said in September that his focus was on schools and not sports stadiums, according to Boston.com.

The Patriots have four home games left. The Revolution have at least one more home match remaining.

Fox News' Pat Ward contributed to this report.