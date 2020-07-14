Patriots plan to cut attendance to 'about 20 percent' amid pandemic concerns

The New England Patriots are planning to have fans in the stands this year but are maxing out at around 20 percent capacity, the team announced Tuesday.

Playing at Gillette Stadium might not seem as daunting this season after the team announced a serious cutback on attendance because of the safety protocols that will be put into place “to ensure the game day experience is safe for everyone.”

FORMER WASHINGTON PLAYERS SPEAK OUT ON NAME CHANGE: ‘I’LL ALWAYS CALL THEM THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS’

“Pending state and local approval, should Gillette Stadium be allowed to have fans in the stands this season, it is expected to host about 20 percent of its total capacity,” the team’s website read.

“Ticketed parties will be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from other parties, tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less, and the first eight rows of stadium seats will not be used. Additionally, face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium to keep all attendees safe.”

TRUMP FUMBLES ENDORSEMENT FOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE AFTER CALLING ALABAMA’S NICK SABAN ‘LOU’

The Patriots also announced that all parking will be free, walk-up sales will be suspended and all tickets will be mobile.

Just last month, New England said it would permit season ticket holders who are considered high-risk to pass on the 2020 season without losing their seats next season.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other teams are also expected to cut back on attendance. State and local restrictions will impact those decisions unless the NFL makes a league-wide standard for attendance.