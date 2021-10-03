Patriots to pause when Bucs' Tom Brady breaks NFL passing record

Tom Brady needs just 68 yards in Sunday’s heavily anticipated game against the New England Patriots to surpass Drew Brees for the NFL career passing yards record, but don’t expect much of a celebration at Gillette Stadium.

Sources told ESPN that when Brady reaches the milestone on Sunday, the Patriots plan to pause play to acknowledge his achievement but will not stop the game like the New Orleans Saints did in 2018 for Brees.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told the outlet that the organization does plan to honor Brady with a tribute video before the game.

​​"I want everyone in this building to know, right before the Buccaneers come out, you look at the big board and for one minute we're going to run something that I think is very respectful and worthy," he said.

"And if he winds up breaking the record — although, I guess in some ways I hope he doesn't, but realistically he will — the game will stop, and we will honor that moment out of respect to him as a great athlete and what he's given to us," Kraft added.

When Brees set the record in the Saints’ Superdome against the Washington Football Team in 2018, the game stopped for a ceremony with minutes left in the second quarter.

Brees was joined by his family on the field and handed the game ball to Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker to take to Canton, Ohio.

Brady will no doubt break Brees’ record, but he likely won’t be surprised by the brief acknowledgment.

"Well, I wouldn't expect a homecoming," he said on the "Let’s Go!" podcast earlier this week.

"The home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd. And I think they're going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to," Brady said. "And I think if they know anything about me, they're going to know that I'm going out there to try to win the football game. So I think they'll respect that about me. I certainly respect that they're there to pull for their team, and that's the way sports goes."