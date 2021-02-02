Patriots owner Robert Kraft flying vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV on team plane

Even though the New England Patriots won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year, team owner Robert Kraft is pitching in to help those healthcare workers who will be in attendance on Sunday.

Kraft’s plane, which is called AirKraft, will transport 76 vaccinated healthcare workers from New England to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. Last week the NFL announced that it will host around 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers as guests. The league wanted to show appreciation to those who’ve worked around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of healthcare workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines," Kraft said in a statement. "Ten months later, it's an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines.

"We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able. Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us."

In April, Kraft flew out his private plane to China to help get over a million N95 masks to the New England region. Now, the Patriots owner is giving back to healthcare workers in the community.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday night.