New England Patriots
Published

Patriots' Mac Jones asked about Tom Brady: 'He definitely did a good job'

Mac Jones was named the starting quarterback for the Patriots last wek

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones is about to step into some big shoes as he takes over as the next quarterback for the franchise once led by Cam Newton and Tom Brady.

On Wednesday, Jones met with reporters and was asked what he thought about Brady’s lasting legacy in New England.

"I think obviously he’s a great player, and the word ‘standard’ kind of hit me there. Because we all want to play to that standard, ‘The Patriot Way,’ and it really comes down to just doing your job. As a quarterback, that’s leading the people around you as best I can and that’s also executing the play, so hand it off or throw it is how it comes down to," Jones said, via Boston.com.

Jones added: "He definitely did a good job, When I first got here, just watching all the tape, I’ve watched all the quarterbacks, obviously he was on there and he did a really, really good job. Hopefully, I can do a good job too."

One of the big matchups on the schedule for Jones and the Patriots is a Week 4 game against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be Brady’s first game against New England since departing for a warmer climate.

Jones will be three games in by then. He will get started against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com