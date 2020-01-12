New England Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism, causing damage to vehicle: report

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested in California on Saturday night for allegedly jumping on the hood of a vehicle and causing damage to it.

The incident, in which an unidentified person's Mercedes-Benz was damaged, took place in Beverly Hills around 9 p.m,, according to TMZ Sports. Police were in the area at the time working on a separate robbery case when they were flagged down by a bystander.

The wide receiver was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, TMZ Sports reported. A law enforcement source told the website that it was “apparent” Edelman had been drinking. The Los Angeles County District Attorney will decide whether to file charges against Edelman.

Neither the Patriots nor Edelman have commented on the arrest.

Edelman, 33, had been battling shoulder and knee problems toward the end of the season and had just three catches for 30 yards in the Patriots’ season-ending playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game last week.

Edelman is set to undergo two surgeries in the offseason, according to the Boston Herald. Edelman reportedly played the 2019 season with a separated AC joint in his shoulder and had a “loose body” in his knee which will need to be taken care of before the 2020 season begins.

The three-time Super Bowl champion had 100 catches for the second time in his career in 2019. He recorded a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdown catches.