Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser insists controversial tattoo will be covered after uproar

New England Patriots selected Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and it turned out to be one of the more controversial selections of the entire event.

Pictures of Rohrwasser’s tattoos were plastered across the Internet and the former Marshall standout was accused of supporting a militia group for some of the ink he was sporting. Rohrwasser addressed the tattoos with reports after being drafted on Saturday, according to ESPN.

“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military. I thought it stood for a military-support symbol at the time,” Rohrwasser said.

“Obviously, it's evolved into something that I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it's not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered.”

Last year, Rohrwasser’s told The Herd Zone his tattoos were “all random.”

The 23-year-old New York native was accused of supporting a militia group called the Three Percenters. The tattoo is a logo of the group, which has been described as far-right and anti-government. The group, however, says they are pro-government as long as the government follows the Constitution.

Rohrwasser said the Patriots are getting a guy who is a “hard worker and somebody who is going to chase after the best version of themselves and a good teammate.”

He hit 85.7 percent of his field goals last season at Marshall.