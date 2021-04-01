Patriots' Devin McCourty talks Tom Brady reunion as Bucs set to visit New England next season

Tom Brady will return to New England to play the Patriots next season for the first time since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – but former teammate Devin McCourty anticipates a warm welcome for the legendary quarterback.

McCourty and his twin brother Jason, who is a free agent after three seasons with the Patriots, talked about next season’s reunion during an appearance on the NFL Networks’ "Good Morning Football" Wednesday.

"I think it’s going to be awesome," McCourty said. "A guy that has had so much success in New England, obviously, and the centerpiece of all those Super Bowls and great runs."

"I think it will be awesome, just for him coming back," he continued. "Fans, the team, everyone will get to give him his due. Whether it’s a video, anything they do, I think it will be just a great atmosphere in the locker room for people to just give him a huge thank you. Because he’s been awesome. I know he’s been awesome for me to play with for 10 years. Just how open he was to give me different nuggets about the game, teaching you what he’s learned. So I think a lot of guys that shared a locker room with him appreciate him for that."

Brady signed with the Bucs in March 2020 after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories in New England. He would go on to earn his seventh ring this past season and signed a contract extension that will keep him playing in Tampa Bay until 2022.

Devin McCourty, 33, will be playing his 12th season with the Patriots this year after signing a two-year, $23 million extension in March 2020.

His brother Jason is a free agent but, according to reports, the New York Giants have expressed interest in the 33-year-old cornerback. If the deal happens, he’ll still get the chance to face Brady when the Bucs host the Giants next season.