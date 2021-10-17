Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb scores game-winning TD, waves goodbye to Patriots defender

The Cowboys and Patriots went tit-for-tat in a thrilling 4th quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown pass in overtime, and the second-year wide receiver waved goodbye to New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills as the Dallas Cowboys picked up a thrilling 35-29 victory Sunday.

The 35-yard touchdown in the extra period gave Dallas its fifth consecutive win, but it wasn’t a cakewalk. Dallas was on the road at Gillette Stadium, and New England went punch-for-punch with Dallas in the fourth quarter.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) gives chase Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Mac Jones threw an interception to Cowboys second-year defensive back Trevon Diggs. It was the sixth consecutive game Diggs had recorded a pick, and this one gave Dallas a 26-21 lead with 2:27 left.

On the very next drive, Jones found Kendrick Bourne and delivered a bullet to the wide receiver. Bourne ran 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Patriots went up three points after the two-point conversion, 29-26.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Prescott led Dallas on a nine-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a Greg Zuerlein 49-yard field goal to tie the game with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dallas would stop New England on the first possession of overtime, and Prescott threw the touchdown pass to Lamb to win the game.

Prescott finished 36-for-51 passing for 445 yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. Lamb had nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Jarwin had the other touchdown catch.

Ezekiel Elliott led the Cowboys with 69 rushing yards.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) is congratulated by fans after an overtime win against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Jones was 15-for-21 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He had the one interception to Diggs. Damien Harris rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries. Rhamondre Stevenson also had a touchdown.

Bourne had the lone catch for the touchdown but was tops among Patriots receivers. Jakobi Meyers had five catches for 44 yards. Hunter Henry had the other touchdown catch.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws while pressured by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) during the first half Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Dallas moved to 5-1, and New England fell to 2-4.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com