Patriots center hospitalized with blood clot in lungs, report says

David Andrews, the 27-year-old center on the New England Patriots, was reportedly hospitalized on Monday due to a blood clot in his lungs, reports said.

The Boston Globe reported that Andrews hinted at some off-season health issues earlier this month, and said he was “a little bit behind” in his conditioning from years past.

The report said that his season may be in jeopardy.

Ian Rapoport, the NFL insider for the NFL Network, said the health issue just sprung up over the past few days. The 6’3, 300-pound lineman is a major “lynchpin” for the team’s offense, he said, and provides protection to quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady has been taking snaps with other centers on the team.